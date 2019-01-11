Try 1 month for 99¢
William Patrick Hoot

September 15, 1959 – January 6, 2019

William Patrick Hoot was born September 15, 1959 in Gardena, California. To parents: William L. and MaryAnne Hoot. Preceded in death by his Mother Maryanne.

While growing up in the Elko area from the age of 9, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, fixing up junk cars, and having fun with family, friends and his beloved dogs. He held many jobs over the past 40 years – since graduating Elko High School in 1976, but being a heavy–equipment operator for area mines and quarries, he loved driving BIG Trucks & Loaders best.

He married the Love of His life and Mother of his children, Lois Annette Varnado, in Humble, TX on October 6, 1984. They were truly blessed with Zachory Thomas (age 32) and Misty Dawn Hoot (age 30); all three of Picayune, LA.

He is survived by his father, William L. Hoot (Delores) of Charlotte, NC; Annette Aultman and Zach and Misty of Picayune, LA; Siblings: Cheryl Anne Hoot, Grencer Hill (Elko 62) and husband Randall, Michael Anthony Hoot (Janet) 56 years of Nampa, ID; and Daniel Alan Hoot (50 years wife Amanda) of Linfield, ID. Also several nieces & nephews were blessed to be a part of his life. Chendre’ Grencer of Carson City; Geoffrey Grencer (of Elko; and Geremy Grencer of Carson City; along with Aarika Hoot Burling and Husband, Ryan Hoot and Nate Hoot, all of Twin Falls, ID.

He lived and enjoyed life to the fullest. After a brief illness (pneumonia) he passed away Sunday January 6th, 2019 at NNRH. When you listen to Alan Jackson’s song “Remember When” think of Pat. He will truly be missed by all who were blessed to know and love him!

the life of: William Patrick Hoot
