February 2, 1944 – November 10, 2020

William Ray James was born to Floyd and Jessie James in Lamar, Colorado on February 2, 1944. The family moved and lived in Buena Vista, Colorado throughout his childhood. At the age of 18, Bill began working as a miner at Climax Molybdenum Mine north of Leadville, Colorado. He met and later married Barbara Laub on June 1, 1963. The two lived and raised their seven children on a miner’s pay. They lived in Buena Vista in the heart of the Rockies until the mine closed and they moved to Elko, Nevada in 1987. After moving to Elko, Bill worked at Barrick Goldstrike as a heavy equipment operator on A-Crew until he retired in May 2020 at the age of 76 after 59 years in mining. A highlight of working at Barrick was Bill’s opportunity to work as a mentor miner in Tanzania, Africa.

As an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko, NV, Bill served as a Eucharistic minister and was a 4th-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He and Barbara also traveled on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land with other parishioners in 2015.