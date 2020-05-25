William Thomas Cantrell

When Bill retired in May, 1975, he had achieved the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. Though he was in active service for 20 years, he was in the Navy and the Navy was in him his entire adult life until he breathed his last breath. He remarked many times over the years that joining the Navy was the best thing he ever did.

After retiring from the military, Bill pursued his entrepreneurial side and owned and operated Foothills Rooter Service for 15 years in the El Cajon area. Following this he worked for the LeMesa Spring Valley School District in the maintenance department. He fully retired in 1997.

Bill and Kay had lots of fun and many adventures traveling across the country in their motor homes. They visited lots of friends and family, enjoyed many different sites and experiences, and met new friends in their travels. The military connection was always there and they met lots of people who were linked together in that “family”.