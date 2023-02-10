August 23, 1925—February 6, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT—Wilma Jones, born Wilma Louise Skinner, passed away in St. George, Utah on February 6, 2023. She was born on August 23, 1925.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Penny Elliott; her grandsons: Wally Stephens and Cary Stephens; her great-grandson, Drake Stephens; her sister, Phyllis Manning; her brother, Jack Skinner and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wilma grew up in Buhl, Idaho with her six siblings. She married Harold Husted, her high school sweetheart, on May 10, 1945 (they later divorced). She began teaching in Buhl and later moved to Carlin, Nevada, and continued her teaching career. Wilma married Bob Jones on October 22, 1977. The moved from Carlin to Elko, Nevada, where she taught for a few more years before retiring and moving to Twin Falls, Idaho.

Wilma was a member of Eastern Star. She also loved to golf and play bridge. She moved to St. George, Utah, to be near her daughter for the last couple years of her life.

No services are planned.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454.