December 9, 1947—December 30, 2019

Wilson Paul Adams Sr., 72, passed away on December 30, 2019. Wilson passed at his home with his two dogs, Oso and Razzy, by his side.

Wilson was born the second of twelve children on December 9, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Arza Paul and Ruth Wilson Adams. Wilson spent most of his childhood in Fargo, North Dakota, until his family moved back to Utah, where he graduated from Olympus High School in Holladay, Utah. Wilson went on to college at the University of Utah, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1975. Wilson proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, proclaiming his Leatherneck heritage until the end.

On December 14, 1984, Wilson married LeeAnn Phillips in American Fork, Utah. Even though both had been married once before, they knew that they had found their soul mate. They both loved the same things; the Outdoors – hunting, fishing, snowmobiling. They loved travel, so much so that LeeAnn accompanied Wilson when his work took him to Antofagasta, Chile and Brisbane, Australia. After 32 years of marriage, he lost LeeAnn in 2017 to pancreatic cancer.