Wm. "Jack" Poll

April 30, 1944 –December 10, 2021

In remembrance of my father, and on behalf of myself and all other family and friends who were unable to attend dad’s funeral, Life Celebration, and graveside burial due to family emergency, distance, or medical conditions preventing travel. My condolences to family and friends for becoming unable to return to Elko for my father’s ceremonies as planned, to lead the eulogy, provide music, and to support the officiations, due to a critical and non-Covid-19 related emergency.

Dad, it was God’s gifted calling and a blessing for me to serve at your side. In witness to your breathlessness upon being called to the Lord’s loving arms, into our Heavenly Father’s home, everlasting. Thank you, dad, for the treasured heirloom of memories. Teaching me to ride a bike in the back yard. Playing catch, which quickly led to the pitcher’s mound of Ernie Hall Field in minor league baseball for the Elko “Mets”. And the childhood magic of campfires in Thomas Canyon (including your invention of the “Bigfoot Stick”, a family novelty!). Christmas trees & Halloween pumpkins, of which we always had the biggest and the best, and for so much more. May our shared gift of music and songwriting continue to touch the hearts and lives of others for generations ahead.

Consider “Amazing Grace”, dad’s favorite hymn, in your walk with the Lord, and in a moment of remembrance on April 30th, his birthday. Thank you, Elko, and to his abundant business associates and neighboring friends, for celebrating my father’s legacy.

With love for you, dad, and in the light of Christ, always. From your family and friends in Utah, New Mexico, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, your music fans from around the world, and from your “Number One Son”,

William John “Billy” Poll, Seattle, WA.