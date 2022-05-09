On Saturday morning April 30th 2022, Wyatt E. Darling, loving son of Wendy darling, passed away two days after his 26 birthday. His short time with us was full at a young age with family, friends, and his desire to live life on his own terms. Wyatt graduated from the Discovery Academy in Provo, Utah and went on to work his way through auto tech school in Aurora, Colorado and graduate class of 2014. Even though sometimes he slept and studied in his car when funds were short, he wouldn’t ask for help from his family. He worked for All American Auto Body as a technician, happily going to work early and working until the job was completed to perfection. He loved to go fishing with his grandfathers, dinners with his family, and with his friends he rode dirt bikes, snow machines, and went hiking. He was a kind heart, a friend to all and foe to none. He gave a homes to mistreated and sick of heart animals and they became best “buds.” Wyatt’s friends were many and afar. He lived in Carson City with his mother and grandfather on the ranch where he was raised to become the man we tragically lost.