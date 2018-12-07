Try 1 month for 99¢
Zachary B Martin

April 16, 1999 – November 30, 2018

On Friday, November the 30th of 2018, the world lost Zachary Bryce Martin, at 19 years old in his home in Elko, Nevada, due to circumstances surrounding his pre-existing medical conditions. Zachary was born to Jim and Christie Martin on April 16th of 1999, in the city of Elko. His first three years were spent in Battle Mountain, Nevada, before having moved to Elko. In June of 2017, Zachary graduated from Elko High School.

Anyone who met Zac could tell you he was an intelligent, energetic boy, known for his bright demeanor and his infectious smile. He was loved dearly by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, and we truly consider it a tragedy to see him pass before us. At the very least, we are reassured that he isn’t in pain anymore.

He is survived by his parents, Jim and Christie, his older sister, Ashley Martin, and several other family members. Services will be held at the Burns Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, December 12th, at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you bring your fondest memory of Zachary to share with us.

