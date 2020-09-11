On September 7th, we lost our son Zachary Marcom way too soon. He kept his circle small, if he counted you as a friend, his love and friendship were unflinching. Zachary will be missed terribly. His smile and sense of humor were infectious. Zachary had a presence that could not be denied, he lit up a room. He had his own unique style, from his year-round batman costumes at 3, to his diamond encrusted bling watch that he wore to work at 16. In many ways Zachary was larger than life. He loved his music and he loved it loud, even when his parents told him to turn it down.