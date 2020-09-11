May 11, 2004 – September 7, 2020
On September 7th, we lost our son Zachary Marcom way too soon. He kept his circle small, if he counted you as a friend, his love and friendship were unflinching. Zachary will be missed terribly. His smile and sense of humor were infectious. Zachary had a presence that could not be denied, he lit up a room. He had his own unique style, from his year-round batman costumes at 3, to his diamond encrusted bling watch that he wore to work at 16. In many ways Zachary was larger than life. He loved his music and he loved it loud, even when his parents told him to turn it down.
We will not be holding services, as the family has already gathered in remembrance and celebration of his life as he would have wanted. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you stop, and take a moment to hug your loved ones and appreciate every second that you have them in your arms.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.