What’s Happening Around Elko

The event includes games, food and a bake sale. Ten raffle prizes will be offered, including one for $1,000 cash.

Call Cheryl Turner at 744-2603 for more information.

Elko High School Strings Orchestra

ELKO — Save the date for the Elko High School Strings Orchestra’s Winter Concert, 6 p.m., Dec. 4 at the Elko Convention Center.

Several pieces ranging from classical to modern will be performed, including “Winter” by Antonio Vivaldi and “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo” by the Transiberian Orchestra.

Admission is free.

43rd Annual Christmas Bazaar

ELKO — The Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center will host this year’s Elko Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 7 and 8.

The show takes place at the Elko Convention Center. Items sold at the Elko Christmas Bazaar must be handmade or crafted by the vendor.

The Senior Center is now accepting vendor applications for this event.

For vendor information and application please contact the center at 738-3030 or email theterrace@elkoseniors.org.

Christmas Jubilee in Spring Creek