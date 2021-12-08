Annual Christmas Bird Count set for Dec. 18

ELKO -- This year marks the 122nd Audubon Christmas Bird Count and the 34th year for the Elko/Spring Creek Bird Count. The local count will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. If you are interested in participating you will need to contact Lois Ports, the count circle compiler, at bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com.

From Dec. 14 through Jan. 5 each year tens of thousands of volunteers throughout the Americas brave snow, wind or rain to take part in the effort. The data collected by observers over the past century allow researchers, conservation biologists, and other interested individuals to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America. When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, it provides a picture of how the continent's bird populations have changed in time and place over the past hundred years.

The state of Nevada has 18 Christmas Bird Counts with the majority being held in the western and southern parts of the state.

With the addition of the Bewick’s Wren last year, a total of 140 species have been seen over the past 33 years on the local CBC. There are 12 species that have been seen every one of those years: Canada Goose, Mallard, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Rock Dove (feral pigeon), Northern Flicker, Black-billed Magpie, Common Raven, European Starling, White-crowned Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, House Finch, and House Sparrow.

The most species seen on an individual count was in 2012 with a total of 73 species and 7,356 individual birds. The most birds counted on a CBC was 11,652 in 2016 but it was a low species count that year with only 55 species. That year there were over a thousand each of House Sparrows and Canada Geese, with the bulk of the count being 6,543 European Starlings. An average year for the Elko/Spring Creek count is to see over 4,000 birds with 61 species found.

Weather does affect the count results. The 1989 CBC was held during a brutally cold blizzard and only eight people braved the weather to count birds. That year only 42 species were seen with 1,200 total birds counted. If temperatures have been consistently below freezing open water along the Humboldt River, South Fork Reservoir and Spring Creek Marina will be frozen over and there will be few waterfowl counted. If the day is foggy or has precipitation it lowers the visibility for volunteers to see the birds. If it is windy the birds tend to seek shelter and are hard to find. A storm in the days preceding the count can either bring birds in or it can push them out of the area. High snow years can make some of the dirt roads inaccessible, but it can also bring high elevation birds down into the valleys in search of food.

The number of volunteers can also have an impact.

"With more people we can cover the count area more efficiently," Ports said. "If you have at least two or three per team you have more spotters and can find more birds."

Familiarity with our local birds helps but perseverance and a good field guide are invaluable, she said.

Knowing where bird feeders are in a neighborhood also helps.

"It is really helpful that people who do have feeders make sure they are full in the days preceding and including the count," Ports said. "If you live within the count circle and regularly watch birds at your bird feeders, you can email your sightings on Dec. 18 to bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com. Please include only the highest number of a bird species seen at one time."

"And yes, we even want the numbers of House Sparrows and Eurasian Collared Doves seen, too. Also include your location and the approximate amount of time you spent watching during the day. If you would like a copy of the count circle you can request one at the above email."

There is a specific methodology to the CBC, and all participants need to make arrangements in advance with Ports but anyone can participate. Each count takes place on one day in an established 15-mile diameter circle and is organized by the count compiler.

In this year's count on Dec. 18, count volunteers will follow specified routes within a designated 15-mile diameter circle, counting every bird they see or hear all day. The Elko Count Circle includes portions of Elko, Spring Creek, and South Fork and is divided into 18 segments. Participants are assigned one of the segments and they can count any time during that day.

Each team of participants typically spends 4 to 6 hours birding their area. Some routes are mainly done on foot, such as those in residential areas, while others require a vehicle in the more remote areas. Part of the data collected includes mileage from each participant. In a typical year a total of 375 miles are driven with around 10 miles walked.

Volunteers are provided with a tally sheet for recording their sightings, which helps streamline inputting the data. Data from all counts held throughout the Americas can be found at: https://netapp.audubon.org/cbcobservation.

