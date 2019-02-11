OWYHEE — Owyhee Combined School science teacher DeeDee Dann and the OHS Science Club once again organized a fundraiser for the Desab Elementary School in Haiti through Stone by Stone, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing quality health-care and education to the people in Desab, Haiti.
OCS elementary classes raised $332.54 in total. A high school raffle and contributions from OCS staff brought in $109.01, and the OHS Science Club dedicated the profits from a lunchtime super nacho sale to the school in Desab. This resulted in a total of $561.55.
The winner of the penny drive was Robin Egan’s fourth grade class who raised $176.90. Lori Donnelson’s third grade class came in second with $60.80, and Rosalie Woods’ third grade class raised $52.60.
Dann said, “A big thank you to everyone who contributed! One hundred percent of the money will go to the school in Desab, Haiti. Award for the winners (slime making workshop in the high school lab) will take place in the new year. Again, thank you so much to everyone. Our students are awesome!”
