Annual Sheepherder's Ball and Mus Tournament a hit with locals

ELKO – The Elko Euzkaldunak Club hosted their annual Sheepherder’s Ball and Mus Tournament over the weekend at the Basque House.

A large crowd attended Saturday night’s ball and dinner. The tables were lined with many different Basque dishes, including flan and the ever-popular paella. The band Amerikanuak played traditional music after the meal.

The event is a fundraiser for the Elko Arinak Dancers who perform every year during the National Basque Festival and at other venues throughout the year.

The Mus tournament was held Sunday with a number of participants competing for bragging rights and a trip to the North American Basque Association Championship Tournament.

Winners of the Elko Basque Club’s 2022 Mus Tournament were Severiano Lazcano from Gardnerville and Eugenio Saratea from Reno. Robert Lecumberry from Gardnerville and Jose Garaicochea from Carson City took second place.

Lazcano and Saratea will represent Elko in the NABO Mus Championship Tournament in Chino, California on June 18. Winners of that tournament go on to play for the International Mus Tournament in October.

