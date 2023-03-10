Related to this story

Auditions for 'Anything Goes' at GBC

Auditions for 'Anything Goes' at GBC

ELKO — Great Basin College Theatre will hold auditions for its spring 2023 production of “Anything Goes” on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Auditions will t…

'Anything Goes!' at GBC

'Anything Goes!' at GBC

Audiences will enjoy performances by some of their favorite GBC and Elko actors, and newcomer Amy Jacques-Jones takes a star turn as Reno Sweeney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Did you know these things were invented by women?