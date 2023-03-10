ELKO – Hilarity on the high seas is headed for Great Basin College next week with the musical “Anything Goes!”

The musical comedy runs March 15 through 17 starting at 7:30 p.m. A matinee at 2 p.m. will be on March 18, but there will be no evening performance that night.

Based on the 1934 Broadway show by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse, with music and lyrics and music by Cole Porter, the story centers around nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and her friend Billy Crocker as he tries to win back heiress Hope Harcourt.

“Reno and Billy are in love with different people and ultimately work together to find love for one another,” said director John Patrick Rice.

Set on an ocean liner crossing the Atlantic, “if you think about the ‘Titanic’ and how that story unfolded, this is kind of like that but it ends a lot better,” he added.

Audiences will hear music performed by a live orchestra conducted by Walt Lovell and see “beautiful costumes,” singing and tap dancing, Rice said.

The cast of 20 includes community members and GBC students. “It’s going to be a real treat!”

Evangelist-turned-nightclub singer Reno Sweeney is played by Amy Jacques-Jones. Stowaway Billy Crocker is played by Brent Goulding. Heiress Hope Harcourt is played by Kristin Gaul. Her mother Evangeline Harcourt is portrayed by Treena Parker and Hope’s fiancée, wealthy Englishman Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, is played by Ethan Hawkely.

Also in the cast are C.J. Anderson as tycoon Elisha Whitney, Izaac Plunkett as Moonface Martin, Meghan Micheli as gangster moll Erma, and Halley Bonafide, Laura Cdebaca, Sailor Hawes, Shauna Plunkett are Reno’s Angels.

Others include Triston price and Dominic Santos as Spit and Dippy, Joseph DePalma as the Ship’s Captain, Richard Fericks as the Ship’s Purser, Tye Fonger as the minister, Katie Hayford as the bartender, and Marianne McKown as an FBI agent and reporter.

Orchestra direction is by Walt Lovell, with vocal music direction by Gail Mierins, choreography by Laura Cdebaca, rehearsal piano by Heather Fonger, and technical direction by Dawn Bartlett.

Rice said the production is the first one since fall 2019 before the pandemic. A show was attempted a few months ago but it was cancelled, he explained.

“We tried a show last fall but Covid was hanging on and we had a big outbreak in the cast,” he said. “We were unable to perform our show so here we are, back after almost four years.”

Tickets are $20 or $15 for students and senior citizens, and can be purchased on the GBC campus at Berg Hall in the Business Office. Remaining tickets can be purchased cash-only at the door before each performance.

Rice recommends purchasing tickets in advance “because our musicals typically sell out.”

“We know Elko audiences are going to love it,” he said.