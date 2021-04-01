 Skip to main content
April is Safe Digging Month
April is Safe Digging Month

Color code for underground utilities

A color code for uderground utilities is provided by Southwest Gas Corp. for Safe Digging Month in April. 

April is Safe Digging Month and Southwest Gas wants to make sure both professional excavators and do-it-yourself homeowners know that one easy, no-charge phone call to 811 quickly begins the process of getting underground utility lines marked for free.

Call 811 is for residential and commercial digging jobs of all sizes, from planting trees to mailbox installation to large construction projects. Calling 811 before starting any digging project is critical to preventing accidents from disturbing underground infrastructure.  

For best results, call 811 at least two full working days prior to digging and the homeowner’s utility companies will locate and mark the underground lines, pipes, and cables at or near a planned dig site.

A natural gas leak can be detected by a distinct sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs, even if it is faint or momentary. Unusual hissing or roaring coming from the ground or an above-ground pipeline, bubbling water and discolored plants or grass surrounding a pipeline can also be signs of a leak.  

It is also important to be informed of what utility markings on the ground mean. In the United States, uniform color codes for temporary marking of underground utilities are:  

  • RED – electric power lines, cables, conduit and lighting cables  
  • ORANGE – communication, alarm or signal lines, cables or conduit  
  • YELLOW – natural gas, oil, steam, petroleum or gaseous materials  
  • GREEN – sewers and drain lines  
  • BLUE – potable water 
  • PURPLE – reclaimed water, irrigation and slurry lines  
  • PINK – temporary survey markings  
  • WHITE – proposed excavation  

For more information about natural gas safety, visit swgas.com/safety

Southwest Gas Corporation proudly serves over 2 million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada, safely and reliably. For more information about Southwest Gas, visit www.swgas.com.   

