ELKO -- Having cerebral palsy has never stopped Robert Sandoz from trying anything. Although he has no use of his left arm or hand, he is able to shoot archery with the rest of his PE class at Elko High School by drawing his bow with his teeth. He shoots as accurately as anyone in the class.
A senior this year at Elko High School, Sandoz has made his mark on the school in many ways by inspiring others and improving himself. With quiet intelligence, Sandoz is quick to see the humor and positivity in most situations. These qualities, along with an unquestioning determination, contribute to his success.
“Never give up,” said Sandoz.
He originally tried shooting archery his freshman year with the bows provided in class with help from his instructional assistant, Kate Garrison. It was awkward and wasn’t working that well. His PE instructor at the time, Alice Digenan, started researching alternate ways for him to shoot and discovered the idea of a mouth tab. Digenan contacted his parents, who then ended up collaborating with Gun World & Archery to come up with a bow he could shoot more independently with a leather mouthpiece.
He now shoots his own modified bow in class. Garrison helps place the arrow in the bow and he is able to stand independently and shoot with one hand and his mouth.
"He was really a natural from the get go,” said Garrison. “He just started out strong. He is right in his element, it seems. He has a lot of experience with aiming and distance. He was highest scorer of everyone in his group last week.”
“That was pretty cool,” said Sandoz about his score.
Sandoz has the support and respect of his fellow classmates.
“I think it’s really cool how he does it. Like before we even started shooting he was talking to us about it, telling us about his bow and how it has a mouthpiece in it,” said classmate Kyle Phillips. “And we were like, oh, that is super cool because it’s always really cool to see that he can still do the stuff that we do and it’s really cool to see how he does it. He always has his own way of doing it and it still works just as good.”
“I’m always curious to see how he’s going to do it. I have massive respect for him,” said classmate Guadulupe Flores.
According to those around him, Sandoz never gives up or shies away from trying anything. That perseverance earned him the PE Student of the Year award as a freshman, a recognition typically given to upper classmen.
“They say he’s an inspiration in class. He tries hard on everything they do,” said his mom, Susan Sandoz.
Garrison, who has been his aide since eighth grade, says he always tries his hardest and doesn’t make any excuses. He’s wants to participate in everything everyone else does and they try their best to make modifications so he’s able to accomplish it.
Garrison notes a lot has changed for Sandoz since she first started working with him.
“He was utilizing a wheelchair pretty much on a daily basis. Now he’s running the mile in 15 minutes, 10 seconds. He’s just incredible. He always puts forth his best, always,” said Garrison. “'I’m getting faster every day’; that’s his mentality. Life is constantly improving, and it shows because that’s what’s happening for him.”
For Sandoz, shooting a modified bow at school is an extension of his interests outside of school. He shoots at the local archery range, completing the entire course, and is also an avid hunter with his family. Sandoz has harvested several animals with a rifle including antelope, deer, bear and a mountain lion.
He has no preference if he shoots with a gun or a bow.
“I just like to shoot,” Sandoz said.
He has advice for those who face a challenge: “Keep trying, you’re only going to get better.”
