Are you heart smart?

Symptoms in

women vs. menWomen can sometimes experience heart attack symptoms differently from men. While the most common symptom for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort, women are more likely to experience some of the other common – and more subtle – symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain (sometimes without any obvious chest discomfort).

Although there are common risk factors associated with heart attacks (such as smoking, obesity, and high blood pressure or cholesterol), it is important to realize that otherwise healthy people may be at risk too. Some people tend to write off their condition as something else like the flu, abnormal indigestion, an unusually stressful time, or fatigue that just doesn’t “feel right.” Dismissing the feeling that something is wrong can delay potentially life-saving care. It is important to stay alert to these overlooked symptoms and get them checked out to see what may be going on.

What to do

for your heartIn the event of a heart-related emergency like a heart attack, it’s critical to recognize the signs and symptoms and then call 9-1-1. Acting quickly may save a life, including your own. Every minute matters.