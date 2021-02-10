Are you heart smart?

We often refer to the center of something as its heart. There’s a reason for that. Your physical heart is right at the center of how your body functions – working around the clock to keep you going strong. While it’s one of your most important organs, it’s also one of the most vulnerable. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In fact, one in four U.S. deaths – about 655,000 each year – are a result of heart disease.
That’s why it’s critical for us all to stay alert to the signs and symptoms of heart attacks – including some less obvious ones. We also need to understand how symptoms can differ between men and women. And we should all know what to do when a heart attack strikes and minutes matter most.
Common heart attack symptoms include:
- Chest discomfort – Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.
- Discomfort in other areas of the upper body – This can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.
- Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.
- Other signs, including breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
Symptoms in
women vs. menWomen can sometimes experience heart attack symptoms differently from men. While the most common symptom for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort, women are more likely to experience some of the other common – and more subtle – symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain (sometimes without any obvious chest discomfort).
Although there are common risk factors associated with heart attacks (such as smoking, obesity, and high blood pressure or cholesterol), it is important to realize that otherwise healthy people may be at risk too. Some people tend to write off their condition as something else like the flu, abnormal indigestion, an unusually stressful time, or fatigue that just doesn’t “feel right.” Dismissing the feeling that something is wrong can delay potentially life-saving care. It is important to stay alert to these overlooked symptoms and get them checked out to see what may be going on.
What to do
for your heartIn the event of a heart-related emergency like a heart attack, it’s critical to recognize the signs and symptoms and then call 9-1-1. Acting quickly may save a life, including your own. Every minute matters.
It’s also important to note that you don’t have to experience any of the warning signs to address your heart health. Even without obvious symptoms, you could be at risk. It’s a good idea to talk with your provider about risk factors, preventive actions and care options. Also ask your doctor how you can keep your heart healthy for the long run. In fact, your annual check-up is a great time to take screening tests like body-mass index (BMI), blood pressure, cholesterol and fasting blood glucose. You can then discuss any concerning results and work with your provider to develop any necessary lifestyle changes or begin taking medication to help you manage a risk factor. Heart disease can contribute to a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, so it’s especially important right now to stay on top of your heart health.
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is here for you, too. We’re proud to be an accredited Chest Pain Center with an accredited Catheterization Lab, and we’re committed to the health of your heart. If you think you may be having a heart-related emergency, it’s crucial to not delay care – even during a pandemic. We have a number of safety measures in place to protect you when you are seeking medical attention. You can learn more about those at www.nnrhospital.com/your-health-our-heroes.
Remember, your heart works hard for you, so you should do everything you can to be smart, stay alert to danger, and keep it healthy. Here’s wishing you a happy and healthy Heart Month!
Janine Anderson, APRN, FNP-BC, is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who provides general cardiology services at Northeastern Nevada Heart Center. Janine takes a holistic approach to cardiovascular health and is passionate about helping her patients pursue a heart healthy lifestyle in all things. To learn more about her practice, please visit www.nnmedicalgroup.com/heart.