Argentum deadline extended

Art, photography, poems and short stories can still be submitted for consideration in Great Basin College's magazine, Argentum until midnight Feb. 18. 

ELKO – Artists, photographers and writers have extra time to be considered for publication in the Great Basin College’s arts and literary magazine, Argentum.

“Due to the adverse weather conditions, the deadline for submissions to Argentum have been extended through, midnight Feb. 18,” said Angie De Braga, director of continuing education and community outreach. 

The deadline was previously set for Feb. 15. 

Any form of artwork or writing is accepted, with students, staff, faculty and community members invited to submit up to three items for consideration.

Submissions also do not have to center around the 1940s, said De Braga. This year, the magazine introduced the theme that includes cash prizes to GBC students who submit work inspired by the decade.

For further details, visit www.gbcnv.edu/argentum or call 775-753-2202.

