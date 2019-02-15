Argentum deadline extended

ELKO – Artists, photographers and writers have extra time to be considered for publication in the Great Basin College’s arts and literary magazine, Argentum.
“Due to the adverse weather conditions, the deadline for submissions to Argentum have been extended through, midnight Feb. 18,” said Angie De Braga, director of continuing education and community outreach.
The deadline was previously set for Feb. 15.
Any form of artwork or writing is accepted, with students, staff, faculty and community members invited to submit up to three items for consideration.
Submissions also do not have to center around the 1940s, said De Braga. This year, the magazine introduced the theme that includes cash prizes to GBC students who submit work inspired by the decade.
For further details, visit www.gbcnv.edu/argentum or call 775-753-2202.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.