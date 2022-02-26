Arghh! Spring Creek High School returns to the stage with 'Treasure Island'

SPRING CREEK – If you seek gold, adventure and pirates, Spring Creek High School’s drama and music departments have you covered with “Treasure Island: A Musical Panto,” starting a three-night run on March 1.

An interactive musical, “Treasure Island,” features songs from the cast as they act scenes among the audience while bringing the Robert Louis Stevenson classic to life.

The shows start at 7 p.m. on March 1, 2 and 3 at the Spring Creek High School multipurpose room. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

It’s the school’s first musical in two years, said drama teacher Marie Binger, who has taught for 27 years and was looking forward to directing a student production with orchestra director Chris Hansen and choir director Jody Hansen.

Cast members were also eager to get back into costume and bring a classic novel to life. They have a varied background in performing arts, but some of them agreed that incorporating an unwitting spectator added to the fun.

Sophomore Jessica Smith plays Mama Kura, the treasure keeper. This is her first production and second year with the High Expectations Choir, and she liked the idea of the non-traditional format.

“I’ve always been a fan of theater. It’s something I’ve always done since I was a kid. I was singing before I could talk,” she explained. “I think for a high school musical, it’s a lot of fun because a lot of high schools do very stiff, Shakespeare-type performances. But something like this is a lot of fun for the cast and the audience, especially when little siblings come and watch.”

Senior Ty Fonger also sings with the High Expectations Choir. He said this version of “Treasure Island” blends the classic story with some comedic creative liberties, and there are more openings to include someone in the scene.

“I think it makes it more engaging so you can yell at the people if they are on the phone,” he said. “You get to add the audience, and it makes it more fun.”

Junior Xiamora Ward is the student choreographer and plays Evelyn Treelawnee, a “snooty” character only concerned with money after her father spends his fortune on a ship.

She advised the audience to be prepared for anything to happen.

“Just be ready for a random person to come up to you and ask questions,” she said.

Alex Nelson portrays Israel Chopped Hand, a member of Long John Silver’s crew. She said the audience could expect some surprises during the performance, especially one with sharp eyes.

The production is Nelson’s first after years of longing to perform in a play or musical. The ability to break the fourth wall was particularly appealing.

“I love the idea of [the panto],” she said. “I like the idea of interacting with the audience and being like, ‘Hey, you person! You exist, and I can acknowledge that.’”

“Treasure Island” is Jaycee Purper’s first high school performance since middle school, and she plays Jamie Hawkins, the female version of Jim Hawkins who launches the adventure to find gold sought by pirates. She observed this retelling has a dramatic side with more relationships among the characters.

A fan of “Muppet Treasure Island” growing up, Purper said she watched the original movie based on the classic novel and worked on acting techniques from past drama coaches. “The best part is working with the other cast members, getting to know them and see how well our roles fit together.”

Binger said this version of “Treasure Island” appealed to her because of the comedic aspects and has room for the cast to add community phrases.

“I thought it was hysterical, and it gets the people in the crowd excited,” she explained. “I think everyone needs an uplifting feeling.”

Emerging from Covid

The musical is an opportunity for students to participate in a musical theater production, which hasn’t been possible through distance and hybrid learning and Covid-19 regulations that restricted gatherings and performances.

Binger said she kept the program alive through online plays and small productions spread out across the school’s gym but had to forego the annual musical.

“We couldn’t do it last year because singing and playing musical instruments weren’t allowed due to CDC guidelines that part of the year,” she said.

Binger said she received approval for this year’s production and found a funny and engaging script that also required fewer students than previous shows.

“I was looking for something small because we were concerned with Covid having 40 to 50 kids on stage,” Binger recalled.

However, like other sports and activities at SCHS, the drama department has seen a reduction in student participation. Binger said her daughter, who graduated from SCHS last year, explained the reason behind the student body’s low morale.

“What I heard from her was that people were afraid [to get involved] because they’re afraid it will be canceled,” she said. “You give it your all, you give it your time, and [the kids would] get invested. Then it would be ‘Just kidding,’ and it was taken back.”

Since starting the production, Binger saw how hard the students have been working and gave them high praise.

“I’m so proud of these kids,” she said. “They’re giving it their all.”

Some cast members also expressed their thoughts on returning to the stage. They saw it as an opportunity to deliver some much-needed entertainment to audiences while reestablishing a sense of normalcy in their lives.

Ward said it was “overwhelming” to return to acting and singing two years since performing in “Help! I’m Trapped in a High School Musical,” but that she was eager to get back to it.

“We want to show people the arts can be fun and inspire people,” she said. Also, “it’s definitely fun making friends in the play.”

For Fonger, it was an opportunity to perform one last time before he graduates in June.

“The last two years have been rough,” said Fonger. “I want to do something that feels normal. I wanted to do it last year and didn’t get the chance.”

A musical “brings joy to people through performance, and acting on stage is one way to do that,” Purper stated, adding that it also reaps other benefits for her.

“It’s a fun growing experience for me in general,” she said. “I just like to get out there.”

Smith said she hoped everyone would come to the shows and see how much fun the cast and crew have had during rehearsals.

“Come have a good time. We’re having a good time because we haven’t been able to do this for a while,” Smith said. “We’re all having the time of our lives.”

Fonger agreed.

“Come and enjoy something normal and feel like you’re part of the community,” he said.

