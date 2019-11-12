Art and Argentum

During the reception, students and instructors involved in the ceramics open studio class will be selling handmade bowls with ice cream and cake. The bowl sale helps the program by providing revenue for studio equipment and tools.

The editor for “Argentum” is currently seeking magazine entries from GBC students and the community.

“We want this to be a reflection of our community,” said director of continuing education Angie de Braga. “We really are still a community college and we want this to be our community resource.”

“Before they had a soft cover,” said continuing education support staff and “Argentum” editor Dori Andrepont. “Now we have gone to a harder cover. It makes it a little more tangible.”

Writers and artists can submit work for possible inclusion in the magazine by visiting www.gbcnv.edu/argentum/.

“One change that we made last year was to extend the length of written submissions,” Andrepont said. “Now they can be up to 3,500 words. We are getting much more substantial writing.”

Artists can submit their work digitally. If an entrant needs help with photographing a piece of work, Andrepont and de Braga can assist at the continuing education office.