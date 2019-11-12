Art and Argentum

ELKO – Great Basin College promotes art and culture by hosting an upcoming reception, ceramic bowl sale and promoting the next issue of “Argentum,” the college arts and literary magazine.
The art reception will take place from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Leonard Center for Student Life. “Still Here Now” is on display and is part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Nevada Touring Initiative.
“One addition worth noting is that Elaine Parks is going to come and give an artist’s talk at 5:30,” said continuing education director Angie de Braga.
Parks is an artist who divides her time between Tuscarora and Los Angeles.
The exhibition features work by 2010-2014 recipients of the Nevada Arts Council’s Artist Fellowship program. A central theme of the collection is the reference to landscape and place.
“Beyond the depiction of land and nature, the presence of people is paramount,” a GBC poster claims.
The show has been installed in the Great Basin Gallery since Oct. 21 and will remain until Dec. 13.
During the reception, students and instructors involved in the ceramics open studio class will be selling handmade bowls with ice cream and cake. The bowl sale helps the program by providing revenue for studio equipment and tools.
You have free articles remaining.
The editor for “Argentum” is currently seeking magazine entries from GBC students and the community.
“We want this to be a reflection of our community,” said director of continuing education Angie de Braga. “We really are still a community college and we want this to be our community resource.”
“Before they had a soft cover,” said continuing education support staff and “Argentum” editor Dori Andrepont. “Now we have gone to a harder cover. It makes it a little more tangible.”
Writers and artists can submit work for possible inclusion in the magazine by visiting www.gbcnv.edu/argentum/.
“One change that we made last year was to extend the length of written submissions,” Andrepont said. “Now they can be up to 3,500 words. We are getting much more substantial writing.”
Artists can submit their work digitally. If an entrant needs help with photographing a piece of work, Andrepont and de Braga can assist at the continuing education office.
“If people don’t have a digital camera we are happy to photograph their work,” de Braga said.
Call 753-2202 to set up an appointment. Submissions are due by Feb. 18, 2020
The publication is printed and distributed within the college and the community.