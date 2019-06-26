{{featured_button_text}}
Art in the Park

People enjoy the arts and crafts show in Elko’s shady main park.

ELKO -- Summer in Elko means time for the arts and crafts of the annual Art in the Park. This year’s free event is July 13-14, held in Elko’s shady Main Park. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Elko's largest art-based event in the Main City Park will include some of the finest original works of art from all over the West, including California, Idaho, Utah, Montana, and Arizona.

More than 60 artists, crafters, sculptors, painters and other vendors will be on hand, along with seven food vendors. Activities for kids, educational booths and live entertainment will also be available.

This summer event is always well attended by Elko-area people.

For over 30 years, Art in the Park has been presented by the Elko County Art Club. Proceeds from the event go to maintenance of the art gallery, college student art scholarships and the growth of the arts in Elko County.

For more information, call 775-753-8170.

