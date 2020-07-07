You are the owner of this article.
Art in the Park set for this weekend
Art in the Park set for this weekend

Art in the Park set for this weekend

Art in the Park is a very popular summer event in Elko.

ELKO – While many events have been canceled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, Art in the Park, a cherished celebration of the arts is a go.

“I got the city permit last week and I have been in contact with the state health department to get the temporary permit for the food vendors,” said Tess King, Elko County Art Club director and Art in the Park coordinator.

King said the group is encouraging people to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Vendor booths will also be spaced 6 feet apart and walkways will be one-way only.

“We will take up more area [than usual] in the park behind the museum,” King said.

Many of the regular vendors will be on hand. King said the event has a total of 72 vendors with about 10 new artisans.

Local artists include Mica Johnson, Chris Broadway, Mandy Highland, Debbie Giebel, Perri Duncan Scott and Chloe Duncan.

There will also be children’s activities including a bounce house and rock painting booth.

King said Melanie Smith is also restarting her watercolor classes at the gallery. The classes are held from 5:30 to 7:30 Tuesday evenings and cost $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Art in the Park

9 a.m. – 6p.m. July 11

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 12

Elko Main City Park

Concerned about COVID-19?

