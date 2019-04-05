TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Elko photographer Don Harris will compete in the ninth annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley and a chance at a $12,000 grand prize.
The event takes places April 12-27 in Twin Falls. Presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Art & Soul of the Magic Valley is the Northwest’s largest public-voting, prize-awarding art contest. With major support from Plant Therapy, $43,000 in prizes will be awarded to 40 participants.
This city-wide arts appreciation event features more than 320 artists, representing 15 states and 38 cities in Idaho. More than 100 businesses and public spaces will serve as venues, or mini-galleries, inviting the public to engage in art appreciation and gain greater understanding of the questions, “What is art?” and “Why is art important?”
In the main contest, 202 artists compete for top prizes, including the $12,000 grand prize. Second place will be awarded $6,000 with third place taking home $3,000 and fourth place receiving $1,500. Additionally, a Best-of-Show prize of $1,000 goes to the artist with the most votes in each of the 17 categories.
All winners of the main contest and Youth Contest are chosen by public vote.
The 17 categories are Acrylic, Ceramic, Digital, Drawing, Fiber, Glass, Mixed Media, Oil, Photography, Printmaking, Quilt, Sculpture 3 Teet and Under, Sculpture Over 3 Feet, Uncategorized, Watermedia, Wearble, and Woodwork.
Artist in the main contest also have the option of entering the Professionally Judged Competition. Of the 60 artists registered to be judged, two will receive a prize of $1,000 each.
For more information call MVAC at 208.734.ARTS (2787) or www.MagicValleyHasArt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.