ELKO -- Fresh veggies, brown rice and grilled, lean meats are the foundation ingredients for most meals served at Teriyaki Madness, Elko’s newest restaurant.
“This is really healthy and clean food,” owner Gurpreet Samra said.
The restaurant is a national chain that is moving quickly across the country.
Sim Samra, Gurpreet’s brother, introduced him and his father, Sam, to the eatery in Las Vegas. Sim is studying finance at UNLV. The Samras were impressed with the food and thought about opening a franchise in Elko. The family owns two other businesses in town, Our Store and Little Caesars Pizza.
“There are about 14 or 15 restaurants in Las Vegas,” Sam said.
The Samras were able to obtain a franchise easily because they have experience running Little Caesars, also a franchise.
“We trained in Virginia Beach,” Sam said.
“That was considered 'hot training,'" Gurpreet said. “We did another week before that in Denver where they told us about the company, trained us in management, what’s expected and to sign the final documents.”
“Four people from the company are also coming here to help for two weeks,” Sam said.
The Samras are still looking for local people to hire. They will provide 10 days of training before the restaurant opens. They are looking for cooks, prep cooks and cashiers.”
“We need all positions,” Gurpreet said. “No experience is needed.”
At Teriyaki Madness people can order customized bowl meals with a choice of meat or tofu, several types of rice or noodles, and vegetables. Appetizers include eggrolls, edamame, crab Rangoon and chicken pot stickers.
The chain is known for its special sauces, all made in house. These include katsu, gyoza, thick teriyaki, orange, spicy, sweet and sour, and stir-fry sauces.
“My favorite custom bowl is spicy chicken with yaki soba noodles and steamed veggies,” Gurpreet said.
Teriyaki Madness is located in the space where Sierra Java was before their move. The space has been remodeled, including an enlarged kitchen with all new equipment. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating.
The Samras will be having a soft opening Sept. 17 and a grand opening Sept. 18. During the grand opening all bowls will be discounted to $5.
