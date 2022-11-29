Auditions for 'Anything Goes' at GBC

ELKO -- Great Basin College Theatre will hold auditions for its spring 2023 production of "Anything Goes" on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Auditions will take place in the GBC Theatre. Call-backs, if required, will be held on Dec. 14.

Auditions are open to GBC students, juniors and seniors in high school, and adult community members. All those planning to audition should come prepared with 60 seconds from a Broadway style musical with a performance track accompaniment.

Actors should also be dressed to perform simple dance combinations in an ensemble dance audition.

"Anything Goes" is a classic Broadway show with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The story takes place aboard an ocean liner bound from London to New York. It is a mad-cap caper story of the stow-away Billy Crocker who is in love with the heiress Hope Harcourt. Add in the nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and America’s 13th Most Wanted Criminal Moonface Martin, and the whole thing becomes the perfect recipe for an evening of classic Broadway music and comedy.

The production will be staged March 14 through 18, 2023. Rehearsals will begin in early January. The production will be directed by John Patrick Rice, with music director Walt Lovell, vocal music director Gail Mierins and choreographer Laura Cdebaca.

For further information email Rice at john.rice@gbcnv.edu.