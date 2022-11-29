 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auditions for 'Anything Goes' at GBC

  • 0
GBC logo

ELKO -- Great Basin College Theatre will hold auditions for its spring 2023 production of "Anything Goes" on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Auditions will take place in the GBC Theatre. Call-backs, if required, will be held on Dec. 14.

Auditions are open to GBC students, juniors and seniors in high school, and adult community members. All those planning to audition should come prepared with 60 seconds from a Broadway style musical with a performance track accompaniment.

Actors should also be dressed to perform simple dance combinations in an ensemble dance audition.

"Anything Goes" is a classic Broadway show with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The story takes place aboard an ocean liner bound from London to New York. It is a mad-cap caper story of the stow-away Billy Crocker who is in love with the heiress Hope Harcourt. Add in the nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and America’s 13th Most Wanted Criminal Moonface Martin, and the whole thing becomes the perfect recipe for an evening of classic Broadway music and comedy.

People are also reading…

The production will be staged March 14 through 18, 2023. Rehearsals will begin in early January. The production will be directed by John Patrick Rice, with music director Walt Lovell, vocal music director Gail Mierins and choreographer Laura Cdebaca.

For further information email Rice at john.rice@gbcnv.edu.

Actors don’t always love the movies they have worked on but most stars don’t admit to hating their own movies, apart from these five: 1. Michelle Pfeiffer - 'Grease 2' (1982). Pfeiffer has admitted that she “hated” 'Grease 2' “with a vengeance” and was shocked at how “bad it was”. 2. Colin Farrell - 'Miami Vice' (2006). Farrell didn’t like the movie that much and thought it was “style over substance” but said that he accepts “a good bit of the responsibility”. 3. Viola Davis - 'The Help' (2011). Davis regrets doing 'The Help' as her character never got to describe “what it feels like to work for white people and bring up children in 1963”. 4. Arnold Schwarzenegger - 'Red Sonja' (1985). Schwarzenegger says 'Red Sonja' is “the worst film” he has ever made. He also revealed that his kids are “sent to their room and forced to watch 'Red Sonja' 10 times” when they get out of line. 5. Alec Baldwin - 'Rock of Ages' (2012). Baldwin told The Wrap that 'Rock of Ages' was “a complete disaster” and that “a week in you go, ‘oh god, what have I done?’”
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Be safe this winter from avalanches

Be safe this winter from avalanches

ELKO — Joe and Mike Royer have spent a lot of time in the Ruby Mountains during winter. They understand winter recreationists such as snowmobi…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hate eating leftovers? You're not alone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News