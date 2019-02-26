ELKO– The Great Basin College Theater Program will hold auditions for their summer production of “Incredible Stories and Other Back Issues,” 5-7 p.m., Mar. 7 and 8 and 1-3 p.m. Mar. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m at the GBC Arts Annex on Chilton Circle behind the Mark H. Dawson Child and Family Center.
Interested actors will read from the script and participate in theater games. The production is open to GBC students and members of the community.
“Incredible Stories and Other Back Issues” is the full-length play debut of local playwright, GBC English instructor, and arts advocate Josh Webster. The story centers on the life of nebbish comic book/sci-fi writer Bill Hauser over the course of four decades. From childhood to first writing job, from successful author to middle-age, the lonely and self-tortured writer’s life takes an incredible turn when his long since spurned comic book characters try to convince him to take pen in hand and breathe life into them once more.
The production will be staged June 13-15 and June 20-22. Rehearsals will be conducted in the evening.
For more information please contact Frank L. Sawyer at 775-934-3721, frank.sawyer@gbcnv.edu or Josh Webster at joshua.webster@gbcnv.edu.
