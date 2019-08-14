ELKO — The Great Basin College Theatre Program will hold auditions for Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes” at 7 p.m. Aug.27-28.
Auditions will be held on stage in the Great Basin College Theatre.
Bradbury’s stage adaptation of his own dark fantasy novel centers around two 13-year-old boys, Jim Nightshade and William Holloway. Together they face their fears when a traveling carnival comes to town one October.
A cast of characters is led by Mr. Dark, a malignant figure who gains his power from the minds and bodies he enslaves. His antagonism is offset by William’s father, Charles, who faces his own fears as he guides his young son from boyhood to adulthood.
It is a classic tale of good and evil, capturing the spirit of youth, its dreams and its opportunities.
Roles are available for men and women. Auditions are open to GBC students, adults, and high school juniors and seniors. College elective credits can be earned for participating in the production.
Rehearsals will begin Sept. 3. Performances are Oct. 15-19. The production is directed by John Patrick Rice.
Actors should come with a one-minute monologue of their choice and should be prepared to read from the script. Perusal scripts can be reviewed at the GBC Library. For more information, contact Rice at 775-753-2240 or john.rice@gbcnv.edu.
