ELKO – Author Willy Vlautin will present an evening of stories and song at the Western Folklife Center tonight starting at 7 p.m. in the G Three Bar Theater.
The event features conversations performances and a book signing with the author as he discusses his novel, “Don’t Skip Out on Me,” a moving story about a young man’s search for belonging.
The book was a 2019 pick for Nevada Reads, a statewide, public book club offered by Nevada Humanities, which is partnering with the WFC for the event, along with Nevada Center for the Book.
Copies of “Don’t Skip Out On Me” will be available for purchase and the Pioneer Saloon will be open.
The event is open to the public of all ages and is free of charge.
