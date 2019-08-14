RENO — Nevada Humanities will welcome author Willy Vlautin at a series of events throughout northern Nevada during the month of September.
Vlautin is the author of “Don’t Skip Out On Me,” a 2019 pick for Nevada Reads — a statewide, public book club offered by Nevada Humanities. Nevada Reads invites Nevadans to read selected works of literature and to come together in their communities to share ideas and perceptions inspired by the book club selections.
“Willy Vlautin in Concert and Conversation” will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Western Folklife Center. There is no admission charge.
“Nevada Humanities is thrilled to welcome this author of the enthralling novel ‘Don’t Skip Out On Me’ back home to Nevada,” said Christina Barr, executive director of Nevada Humanities. “If you live in northern Nevada, we invite you to join us at one of these upcoming events to engage in what will certainly be lively and enlightening discussions.”
Events include a Q& A, a book signing, and music.
Born and raised in Reno, Vlautin started playing guitar and writing songs as a teenager and quickly became immersed in music. It was a Paul Kelly song, based on Raymond Carver’s “Too Much Water So Close to Home,” that inspired him to start writing stories.
Vlautin has published five novels: “The Motel Life” (2007), “Northline” (2008), “Lean On Pete” (2010), “The Free” (2014), and “Don’t Skip Out On Me” (2018). He is also the frontman of the bank Richmond Fontaine, whose many albums include Post to Wire, and more recently founded The Delines. He now lives in Portland, Oregon.
