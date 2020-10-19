Aviation art contest entries accepted

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting Nevada schoolchildren to participate in the National Association of State Aviation Officials’ art contest celebrating the ways in which aviation, hang gliding, hot air ballooning and other air sports connect people across the world.

The national contest invites youth in three age categories between 6 and 17 to create original paintings depicting the contest’s “a friendlier world with air sports” theme. All art must be drawn by hand (not computer-generated) in permanent marker, crayon or paint on an 11x17 piece of paper.

Submissions and official entry form must be postmarked by Jan. 19, 2021 to NDOT aviation program manager Kurt Haukohl, 1263 South Stewart Street, Room 319, Carson City, NV. 89712. Winning Nevada art submissions will then be entered into the national competition, with national winners automatically submitted into an international contest.

Full contest details and submission flyer is available via the “mobility” and “aviation” links at nevadadot.com. Additional national contest information is available at www.nasao.org.