ELKO – A scholarship paying tribute to a Basque immigrant, his daughter and their love for flying is now accepting applications through PACE Coalition.
The Sauveur and Julie Elizagoyen Memorial Aviation Scholarship was founded by Norma Elizagoyen in 2013 as a way “to help others realize the passion for flying enjoyed by her husband and daughter,” according to PACE’s website.
Sauveur immigrated to the United States in 1950 and was a sheepherder in California and Nevada, later becoming a general contractor and businessman in Elko. In retirement, he spent more time with his hobbies that included flying, hunting and fishing.
Sauveur and Norma’s daughter Julie was involved in ranching and was a dental assistant. She inherited her father’s love of flying, studying for her own license and then helping her father obtain his pilot’s license.
After the deaths of Sauveur in 2010 and Julie in 2011, Norma created the scholarship shortly before she died in 2013,”[h]owever, the legacy of her family and its commitment and love for each other, as well as Sauveur and Julie’s love for flying, will live on with this scholarship ….”
Since 2013, six scholarships have been awarded. Recipients include Nolan Cumming, Thomas Tolbert, Kevin Lutes, Justin Timmel, Raquel Holguin and Zachary Johnson.
The scholarship, which pays 75 percent of the cost up to $7,500 of obtaining a private pilot’s license, is open to U.S. citizens aged 16 or older who are residents of Elko County. The student pilot’s medical exam is not covered by the scholarship.
Qualified residents interested in earning a private pilot’s license are encouraged to apply. No prior flight experience or training is necessary. Applications must be received by PACE Coalition before 3 p.m. Aug. 9.
