WEST WENDOVER – When kindergarten teacher Rejily Soriano walked into West Wendover Elementary school’s gym on Feb. 8, she had no idea the assembly was for her.

Soriano said it was the first assembly for the school in three years since the pandemic, and she was told by the administration that dignitaries were visiting to recognize the school for its work in their intervention program.

But to Soriano’s surprise, the real purpose was to present her with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation for her efforts in advancing literacy in her classroom and leadership in the school.

“It was overwhelming,” Soriano said of the day that included a visit from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert, Elko County School District Superintendent CJ Anderson and school board trustees Theresa Dastrup, Jeff Durham, Adriana Lara and Susan Neal.

It was an achievement Soriano never imagined receiving. She lived in Wendover and attended school in Elko County from kindergarten through second grade until a split of the town required her to continue her education on the Utah side.

But the change didn’t diminish her interest in education. That seed was planted as she grew up the youngest of seven children and watching her mother run a daycare out of their home.

Elko County teacher wins Milken Educator Award Rejily Soriano, a product of Elko County School District’s “Grow Your Own” teacher recruitment program, was presented with the award Wednesday

“We had all the kids in the community that she helped watch and raise. I’ve always been surrounded by children,” she recalled. “I became an aunt when I was only 7 and I loved that.”

The experience inspired by her to become an educator after graduation. She graduated from Western Governors University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2017 and a master’s in curriculum and instruction three years later.

After working for Head Start Community Action Program in Wendover, Utah, and then AmeriCorps, she was recruited by West Wendover Elementary Principal Patrick DiSpirito and former Vice Principal Brenda Carter.

It was part of Elko County’s Grow Your Own program, which Soriano explained keeps educators in their area where there is high turnover. “We’re very rural, we don’t have healthcare or things like that, so it’s really important.”

Remaining in Wendover is a responsibility Soriano said she was willing to carry.

“I take ownership of that because this is where I grew up and where I’m raising my kids and my siblings were raised here,” she said.

She also wants to be an example to the next generation of giving back to the community.

“It’s to show the youth here that we deserve to have good people invest in us and stay with us.”

When DiSpirito and Carter gave her the option to teach kindergarten or fifth grade, Soriano chose kindergarten because “I love that age group. When I got the opportunity and kindergarten was offered to me, I thought it would be a dream job.”

Her experience surrounded by young children taught her one valuable lesson: that children as young as 4 years old can learn anything.

“If you thought they could learn it, they could learn it,” she said.

That observation prompted Soriano to introduce reading to her kindergarten students through activities such as creating their own book. In May, 89% of her students reached grade level or above on MPA assessments and ELA.

Soriano called it “the best part of the job” to see children slowly grasp letters and words, speaking them and reading them from a page, before forming their own sentences.

“When students come into school, kindergarten especially, we talk about reading, what does it take to read, and we read,” she explained. “They say, ‘I can’t read” but they don’t understand the process, the words and the meaning.”

Building confidence in reading starts with letters and sounds, building them into words and then forming sentences. When Soriano asks a child to read their sentence, “they kind of look at you with shock, like ‘you’re expecting me to know?’ If you help them through that, they look at you with pure astonishment, like ‘I did that?’”

“If you believe they can, they do,” Soriano said.

Moments like these are one of the many confidence-builders the students have as they progress throughout their kindergarten year. “We get them so young, and naturally, parents or caretakers have done everything for them, so they are extremely dependent on you for everything.”

But it changes when “you show them, teach them and believe in them that they are capable and it translates to everything.”

This winter, her students are excited because they all know how to zip up their coats. “They’re like, ‘We did it!’ They’re learning to be independent and capable and that’s everything.”

Additionally, Soriano said she is bilingual enough to communicate with Spanish-speaking families. “I’m not fluent in Spanish but I can do it well enough and make sure I’m communicating with them the same way that I would with my English-speaking parents.”

“Being part of the community and getting to know my families, they feel like I’m one of them, I’m trying to help them grow their children and advance,” she said.

The second-language ability also helps parents who might feel awkward. “Some parents have expressed that they don’t want to look bad, or feel bad they would go to a teacher and not be able to communicate with them.”

For those parents, Soriano wants to let them know that “we want to hear from you and we wouldn’t even mind helping you. We know you are trying your hardest.”

Soriano also wants to assure Spanish-speaking parents of her students that “maybe you don’t read proficiently in English but you are still going to be very important in their education. Even if you feel like you can’t help them, just make sure your child knows how important you believe school, education and homework is.”

Although Soriano began her teaching career with kindergarten-age children, she’s considered taking a break to raise her own children, “but at the end of the year, I have to come back. There’s more kids. “I love, love kindergarten.”

Other teachers have suggested she might enjoy working with second or third grade students.

“I’m like, “you might be right,’ but I don’t know that I could see the growth in those kids because kindergarteners are starting out and they absorb everything,” she said. “I plan to stay in kindergarten as long as I can.’

If she does move on, it would be to follow another dream to become a literacy coach one day. “Literacy is my passion, but I have a long way to get there.”

Soriano said receiving the Milken Educator Award was a “whirlwind” and the recognition from the Milken Family Foundation “means a lot,” but she wants to make sure that all teachers are honored.

“I know, even just in the school I work in, and relatives who are educators, there are so many deserving people,” she said. “I’m humble enough to know that pretty much all the educators I know are putting their whole life into this.”