SAN DIEGO – Guild Mortgage announced Bailie Gowans as a scholarship recipient by the Guild Giving Scholarship program.
Gowans was one of 10 recipients who was awarded a $1,500 academic collegiate scholarship to be applied to accredited colleges, community colleges, trade schools, and undergraduate and graduate degree programs in any field of study.
She is currently attending Brigham Young University – Idaho.
Now in its third year, the Guild Giving Scholarship Program provides financial assistance to qualified members of the community, as well as Guild Mortgage employees and their dependents.
“Giving back and supporting our local communities is part of our culture at Guild,” said Mary Ann McGarry, president and CEO. “We’re pleased to see the Guild Giving Scholarship program continue to grow with an increasing number of applicants in 2019 and honored to help support the continuing education of these 10 bright individuals.”
The scholarships are awarded through the Guild Giving Foundation.
To be eligible, applicants must be a United States citizen or national, have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 and meet one of the following criteria: be enrolled full-time in a U.S. high school, have graduated from a U.S. high school or have obtained a U.S. GED at the time of application; or be enrolled full-time as a college student at the undergraduate level with a minimum GPA of 2.5 at the time of application. Applicants must also live within geographic reference to a Guild Mortgage branch or office in their city, state or county.
