top story

Band of Indians takes gold in NATO Parade of Nations

  1 min to read
ELKO – The Elko High School Band of Indians brought home the gold from their performance at the Virginia International Music Festival in Norfolk last week.

Out of 26 bands, the marching band received a gold medal and the color guard was named the best in the 66th Annual NATO Parade of Nations, said band director Michael Broyles.

USS Wisconsin

The Elko High School Band of Indians performs on the USS Wisconsin during their trip to the Virginia International Music Festival. 

The band’s trip to Virginia included a performance on the deck of the USS Wisconsin. Band members met Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D- Nev.) on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Broyles said.

A visit to Virginia Beach, Busch Gardens in Williamsburg and the opportunity to watch the Virginia International Tattoo was also part of the five-day trip.

EHS Band of Indians

The Elko High School Band of Indians marches in the NATO Parade of Nations April 17 in Norfolk, Virginia. 

“Thank you to the community of Elko for your continued support of the Elko High School band,” Broyles said.

EHS Band of Indians rehearse

The Elko High School Band of Indians practices before marching in the NATO Parade of Nations on April 27 in Norfolk, Virginia. 

The community will have an opportunity to see the band perform before the school year ends in a free concert scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 7 at the Elko Convention Center.

The Emil Matys Jazz Fest is scheduled one week later starting at 7:30 p.m. May 14 in the Elko Convention Center. Tickets cost $10 per person.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

