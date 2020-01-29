Banjo for beginners

ELKO – To learn the claw-hammer technique, you first have to form a C-shape with your hand.
“Almost make your hand into a claw,” explained musician and performer Lloyd Wright to his Banjo 101 students Wednesday morning at the Elko Convention Center.
Keeping the hand in a “claw” shape, you rest the back of your index finger at the top of the five strings and strum downward, resting the thumb at the top of the fifth string ready to pluck a note.
And that’s just the method for the right hand.
Wright taught the crash course in a two-hour workshop to seven students who ranged from beginner to experienced three-finger style players.
The claw-hammer technique and development of the banjo itself tied in with the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering’s theme of Black Cowboys, said musician and banjo instructor Lloyd Wright.
“Very much so. Just the African-American influence on banjo, it wouldn’t be here, honestly, if it wasn’t for them,” Wright said. “The way in which it’s played, that whole pattern of the right hand comes straight from Africa.
Wright, who began his music career about 26 years ago with a dulcimer, taught two banjo workshops Wednesday — the morning session for beginner and novice players and an afternoon session for advanced players.
Along with the banjo and dulcimer, he plays the mandolin and guitar.
“I don’t feel like I’m very good at any of them, but I get by on all of them. I learned fiddle a few years ago. I’m having fun with all of that.”
Having fun is the key to playing any instrument, Wright told his students toward the end of the workshop.
“That’s why I emphasized to them to get away from the [sheet] music. If you’re looking at the music and you’re stuck on that, then that’s all you ever do. But if you get away from that, then that’s when the creative process starts to happen.”
Some of the students in the class had little experience holding a banjo, but by the end of the workshop they learned about tuning their instrument, practiced the claw-hammer method, tried a few chords, played scales and gingerly plucked their way through the Earl Scruggs song “Cripple Creek” a few times.
“To take it from not even knowing how to tune it, to actually playing something on it in two hours, that’s a big deal,” Wright observed. “They were kind of freaked out, and I thought, ‘I need to mention to them to have fun.’”
For Frannie Shields of Colorado, the workshop expanded her knowledge of banjo playing. She has played the three-finger style for 15 years and was eager to learn the claw-hammer method, noting that most songs could be played in either form.
“I’ve played ‘Cripple Creek.’ I play a lot of the classic bluegrass,” Shields said. “’Whiskey Before Breakfast’ is one of my favorites.”
“The banjo is very hard to learn,” she added.
The workshop was a gift from Craig Fiddes’ wife. A native of New Zealand who moved to Elko in 2015, he said American blues and old-time music inspired him. Also a Gathering volunteer, he was further inspired by musician, singer-songwriter, and slam poet Dom Flemons.
“I heard Dom Flemons a few years ago. He played a little banjo so that interested me a lot as well. He talks a lot about the history of where the music came from. I’ve done a little bit as well to try to pick it up,” Fiddes said. “I think I’ll stick with it.”
This year is Wright’s second trip to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering since 2014, when he and fellow Texan Pipp Gillette performed together. The duo is slated to perform at the Keynote Address Jan. 30, along with two shows at the G Three Bar Theater: Cowboy Stew and Blues on the Range.
“It’s an honor to be here,” Wright said.