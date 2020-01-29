Banjo for beginners

Along with the banjo and dulcimer, he plays the mandolin and guitar.

“I don’t feel like I’m very good at any of them, but I get by on all of them. I learned fiddle a few years ago. I’m having fun with all of that.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having fun is the key to playing any instrument, Wright told his students toward the end of the workshop.

“That’s why I emphasized to them to get away from the [sheet] music. If you’re looking at the music and you’re stuck on that, then that’s all you ever do. But if you get away from that, then that’s when the creative process starts to happen.”

Some of the students in the class had little experience holding a banjo, but by the end of the workshop they learned about tuning their instrument, practiced the claw-hammer method, tried a few chords, played scales and gingerly plucked their way through the Earl Scruggs song “Cripple Creek” a few times.

“To take it from not even knowing how to tune it, to actually playing something on it in two hours, that’s a big deal,” Wright observed. “They were kind of freaked out, and I thought, ‘I need to mention to them to have fun.’”