ELKO – Barrick continued to support STEM education in Elko County as Melissa Schultz, corporate social responsibility specialist, recently presented a grant award of $75,000 to the Elko County School District.
The award follows on the heels of the Eastern Nevada STEAM Summit, an event co-hosted by Barrick in which ECSD educators and community stakeholders came together to discuss STEAM education under the new Next Generation Science Standards and its implications for Elko’s future workforce.
“STEAM” adds the arts to the traditional fields of science, technology and math.
The school district will use Barrick’s contribution to update the science labs at Elko High School and Carlin Combined School, where lab facilities have not been retrofitted in more than 30 years. Collectively, these schools offer physical science, biology, chemistry, ecology, physics, design and modeling, and robotics courses to more than 1,000 students per year.
Shaun Lear, Carlin Combined School’s vice principal, said, “We have many ongoing STEM projects in grades seven through twelve. This funding will support the Robotics program and the Future Cities project. Because these labs are so out of date, there [are] not a lot of supplies in there for students who are currently working on these projects. Having access to updated supplies will help our STEM students dramatically in their research and competitions.”
Barrick funds will be divided between the 15 science teachers at the two campuses, allowing each to update their labs with equipment and supplies such as mobile science stations, lab stations with gas and water supply, fume hoods, lab safety equipment, chemical storage, scales and balances, microscopes, weather stations, meters, and experiment kits.
