Bars close as Elko County sees record 44 new virus cases on Friday

“Part of the challenge is how most restaurants handle their accounting; today’s receipts pay last month’s bills,” she said. “They don’t have the income to pay their suppliers’ invoices. That hurts all of the Nevada farmers and ranchers that sell to local restaurants.”

According to Calder, in order to come off the Governor’s list the county must first have a change in case statistics and submit a reopening plan.

“I believe Elko County has been working on one in anticipation that something like this might happen,” Calder said. “That is being headed up by Annette Kerr and the Emergency Operations Committee that has been meeting regularly.”

Calder was asked what would happen if a bar does not comply with the shutdown.

“The standard practice, as with all the directives — once the city attorney has reviewed the directive — is to draft up a notice of violation, based on the specific directive,” Calder said. “Those notices are given to our police department.