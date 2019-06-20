ELKO — The ninth annual Elko Beer Festival starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Sherman Station. Join the Chamber for one of our most anticipated annual events. We will have over 70 beer samples to experience, along with four draft trailers, food from Las Brisas, and live music from High Jacked.
The event will take place out back of 1405 Idaho St. We have a large variety of beer donated from Blach Distributing. Whether your preference is IPA, amber, stouts, ciders, or even hard soda, we will have it all!
We will also have various fun activities like giant Jenga and better still, a Corn-Hole Tournament! The winners of our Corn-Hole Tournament will win their very own set of corn-hole boards and some sweet Yard Yahtzee to keep the fun of summer going. It is $20 to register your team for the tournament. Please contact the Chamber at 738-7135 to pre-register your team, as slots are limited.
The evening will also include raffles and giveaways.
Tickets are $25 and include a collectible beer glass, beer sampling and dinner. Beat the lines and get your tickets in advance at the Elko Area Chamber or at the door. Must be 21 or older to attend. We strongly encourage cash, as it makes things move faster. However, credit will be available if needed.
Thank you to our sponsors: Blach Distributing, PlumbLine Inc., Montrose Glass, Gold Rush Harley Davidson, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic, The Best Western Elko Inn, and Clarity of Elko LLC.
Meghan Micheli is Event and Sales Director at the Elko Area Chamber.
