Belmont hosts arts and crafts show

BELMONT — The Belmont Courthouse in remote central Nevada will be bustling with activity during the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse annual arts and crafts show June 29 through July 4.
Belmont is located 46 miles northeast of Tonopah. The courthouse was completed in 1876 and heard its last case in 1905 when the county seat moved to Tonopah.
The Friends of the Belmont Courthouse, a nonprofit formed in 2011, is dedicated to restoring the historic courthouse. Every sale at the arts and crafts show benefits restoration efforts.
“The show has been growing every year and this will be the best show yet,” said Colleen Rice, chair of the arts and crafts show. “Items for sale include crafts made from the original 1876 courthouse lath, original western art by former Tonopah art teacher Frances Clark, an intricate wood carving of a hummingbird by Nevada native and master carver Janet Johnson, and many other original items including jewelry, quilts, paintings, home decor and more.
“Many of the items were inspired by and designed to show off Nevada Pride, the theme of the show.”
This year’s featured speaker will be Patricia “Pat” Ferraro Klos of Reno. Klos will speak at 1:30 p.m. July 4 in the courthouse.
“Pat is a dynamic, vivacious speaker and a Nevada native with deep roots in seven of Nevada’s counties,” said Francis Terras, member of the arts and crafts show committee. “She is a retired educator, a published author and a well-respected historic preservationist. Her speech entitled “Glimpses: a different look at Nevada” will enlighten, inform and entertain.”
Show hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29 through July 3, and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 4.
For more information about the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse or to see photographs of many of the items available at its arts and crafts show go to belmontcourthouse.net or the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse Facebook page.
