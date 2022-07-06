Ben Reed Jr. of Lamoille chosen to lead district of Elks-USA

ATLANTA, Georgia — Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, this week for the BPO Elks National Convention. During the convention, Ben Reed Jr. of Lamoille, Nevada, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the North District of the Nevada State Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.

The BPO Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America and is committed to making its communities better places to live. Each year, the Order donates more than $375 million in cash, goods, and services to the needy, students, people with disabilities, active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations. In the 154 years since the Order’s founding, the BPO Elks has made charitable donations totaling approximately $12 billion.

As part of the Elks’ ongoing commitment to help students achieve their goals, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4.5 million to students across the country. To help local lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides local Elks lodges with nearly $16 million to help them build stronger communities.

This year, the Elks National Veterans Service Commission proudly celebrates 75 years of service to veterans and military members. Through the Elks National Veterans Service Commission, Elks give generously of their time, energy, and resources. Elks provide direct service to veterans at more than 350 VA medical centers, state veterans homes, and clinics; use grants to provide veterans with food, supplies, and support; and provide beds, supplies, and emergency assistance to veterans experiencing homelessness. Elks pledge never to forget our veterans and keep that pledge every day.

To learn more and join us in service, visit Elks.org. For membership information, visit Join.Elks.org.