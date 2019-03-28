ELKO -- Spring Creek Association and the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise have coordinated resources to install seven new bike racks at busy school bus stops within the Spring Creek Association boundaries.
Each year, individual Rotary Clubs are encouraged to apply for district grant funds for small-scale, short-term activities that address needs in their community. Club members identify potential projects and then each district grant committee chooses which activities it will fund.
In October of 2018, Jason Land, Lamoille resident and Sunrise Rotary Club Chair of the Community Projects’ Committee, asked the SCA Board to consider matching the club’s $2,000 grant award with a $2,000 donation to install new semi-permanent racks at bus stops where the most students are picked up.
The SCA Board approved the request and installation is scheduled to begin April 27 during the 18th Annual Take Pride Day in Spring Creek. Club members will volunteer their labor to install the first bike rack at the Cascade Bus Stop in the Marina Hills District of the Association.
“The Spring Creek Association appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with local agencies to help improve our community,” said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.
