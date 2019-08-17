ELKO — Bristlecone Audubon is sponsoring a field trip in Lamoille Canyon on Aug. 24.
Participants should plan to meet at 8:45 a.m. in the Nature Trail Parking Area in Lamoille Canyon. The group will spend the morning exploring the area around the Nature Trail.
“Even though this is the “doldrums” time of year for bird watching we hope to see several species in this area,” said Lois Ports.
Some birds that might be seen are the house wren, red-naped sapsucker, northern flicker, American tree swallow, violet green swallow, warbling vireos and robins.
“We will also be identifying and discussing some of the flowers found along the trail and around the beaver pond and Lamoille Creek,” Ports said. “We should be able to find the Lamoille Canyon Milkvetch, which is an endemic plant found only in Lamoille Canyon.”
For those who can spend more time the group will head up to Road’s End and eat lunch. During the afternoon they will explore around the creek and the lower reaches of some of the trails in search of higher elevation birds and flowers.
“We do not plan to do any extensive hiking,” Ports said.
Children are welcome if they are accompanied by an adult. Participants should bring a minimum of two liters of water per person, bug spray, sunscreen and binoculars. Wear sturdy shoes or boots, and a hat is recommended.
For those planning to stay for the day please bring a sack lunch and snacks. Cameras and walking sticks are optional. For further information email lports54@gmail.com.
