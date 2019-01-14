ELKO -- Bristlecone Audubon will meet at 7 p.m. Jan 18 in room 208 of the DCIT Building at Great Basin College, 1050 Chilton Circle.
Ed Nickel, retired GBC professor, has made videos of his bird, landscape and other pictures many times and has occasionally shared them with the Bristlecone Audubon members. This month he will be giving a short presentation on how those have been created using his iPad and free/inexpensive apps.
Obviously, the process starts with the pictures he enjoys taking as one of his favorite hobbies. But just taking the pictures serves little purpose if they are not displayed in some way for others to enjoy.
Although he has printed some of his pictures, with mounting and framing, that can get very expensive and only a few people ever get to see them in that format. So, compiling videos of the pictures and short clips then posting them on the Internet is an inexpensive way to make use of his photos and then make them available to a larger audience.
As will be shown in the presentation, these videos are very easy to make and don’t take a lot of expensive gear or software to do a creditable job. The most recent such project was one about the 2018 fires in the Ruby Mountains as a thank you to all who helped contain the damage and are now working to mitigate that damage.
Anyone who wants to learn how to turn photos into a story for all to see might be interested in this presentation. As an added bonus the photos he will be using are from a birding trip to Monterey Bay. Everyone is welcome to attend.
