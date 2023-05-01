ELKO -- Bristlecone Audubon will have their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the conference room of Nevada Department of Wildlife, 60 Youth Center Road.
This month's meeting will be featuring the bird photographs of David Layton. David and his wife spent some time during the past winter bird watching in Florida. David has always been interested in wildlife and since he has been retired he has been birding and has found it a great way to see the country and meet people.
He plans to talk about his time this past winter in Florida and to show some of the different birds he saw there. Everyone is invited to attend this free presentation.