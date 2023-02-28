ELKO – Everyone is invited to a presentation on birdwatching in Nevada at Bristlecone Audubon’s meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife, 60 Youth Center Road.

Ned Bohman is currently an outreach coordinator for the Great Basin Bird Observatory and secretary of the Nevada Bird Records Committee. He has spent extensive time conducting breeding bird surveys throughout Nevada including sage grouse lek counts, pinyon jay telemetry, waterbird counts at terminal lakes, specialized raptor point counts, as well as point count and area search surveys in every habitat type in every county of the state.

His current emphasis is on outreach and education, inspiring others with the awesomeness of birds, and particularly community science initiatives.

Everyone is invited to attend his talk on Birding Nevada: The Sagebrush Sea and Then Some. For more information contact Lois Ports at bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com.