Birth Announcement

John and Suzanne Featherston are the parents of a daughter, Mariah Jo Ann Featherston, born Dec. 21, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

