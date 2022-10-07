Savanah and Tyler Vera are the parents of a daughter, Renae Avery Vera, born at 10:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21 inches.
Birth announcement
