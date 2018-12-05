Try 1 month for 99¢
Birth Announcements art

Daena R. and Esteban Romero-Sandoval are the parents of a daughter, Jacqueline Romero, born at 3:02 a.m. Nov. 29, 2018 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 ¾ inches.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments