Try 1 month for $3
Birth Announcements art

Yanet Adriana Gonzalez Tovar and Humberto Solis are the parents of a daughter, Allyson Hailey Solis, born at 7:28 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 21 inches.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments