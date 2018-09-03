Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Birth Announcements art

ShiAnna Gardner and Logan Scripter are the parents of a son, Ryan Allen Scripter, born at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches.

Ashley Ohman and Wyatt LeProvost are the parents of a daughter, Brexleigh Rose LeProvost, born at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 9.1 pounds and measured 21 ½ inches.

